Imran Tahir may have played only one match in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 but the veteran South African leg-spinner has been winning hearts off the field with some incredible gestures. Tahir, who at 41 became the oldest player to feature in an IPL match, has been tweeting in Tamil after every Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which has won fans’ hearts. Recently he also surprised all fans when he spoke in Tamil in a live session with Ravichandran Ashwin. But apart from that his keenness to help youngsters and guide them with little tips has also earned Tahir a number of fans during IPL 2020. IPL 2020: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Says ‘Chennai Super Kings Deserves Bottom Place in the Points Table’.

In a recent video, Tahir could be seen giving valuable tips to young Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag. The video shared by the official social media Royals pages showed Tahir giving some valuable tips to Parag and mentoring him on the various leg-spin variations. IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Pacer Trent Boult Says ‘Important to Pick Wickets Early’.

Imran Tahir Teaches Riyan Parah Leg-Spin Bowling Variations

Tahir can be seen, in the video, explaining to Parag how to generate pace while bowling leg-spin and also asked him to focus on the leg while bowling the leg-spin delivery. Parag listened carefully to Tahir’s advice and followed it to the tilt and even drew applause from the veteran spinner. Check out the video here.

Tahir, the purple-cap winner last season, has hardly featured for CSK this season. Tahir played his first game in IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on Friday and faced defeat as the defending champions beat CSK by 10 wickets. Tahir returned with figures of 0/22 in three overs as CSK fell to a humbling defeat which has virtually ended their hopes for a top-four finish.

