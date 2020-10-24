Sharjah, October 24: Mumbai Indians' pace bowler Trent Boult, who took four for 18 in his four-over spell to lead his team to an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said he went into Friday's game with a clear mind. Boult was being interviewed by Bumrah in a video put up by IPLT20.com. Bumrah asked Boult about the mindset before going into bowl, considering that the Sharjah ground is small and there is dew.

"There have been some big scores in Sharjah. I was just looking to be as clear as I could. We do a lot of planning and scouting on certain players, like when they like to hit the ball. It has been a good day," said Boult after picking the man of the match award. Mumbai Indians restricted CSK to just 114/9 in their 20 overs. Boult said it is important to pick wickets early in the T20 format. IPL 2020: Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Trent Boult Join Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE.

"It was nice to pick some wickets from both ends, we all know how important early wickets in the format are. Some days we don't get that happening. But, obviously it was nice to get the team off to a good start," he added. While Boult picked four, Bumrah took two for 25. Together, they reduced CSK to 24 for five in the first six overs of power-play.

