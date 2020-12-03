After the completion of the ODI series, Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will now face each other in a three-match T20I series. The first of the three Twenty-20 games will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 4, 2020 (Friday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your AUS vs IND 1st T20I 2020 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS in Canberra.

Australia got the better of India in the ODI series winning it 2-1 but the visitors’ performance in the final 50-over game will give them a much-needed confidence boost coming into this game. Hosts will be without David Warner for the entire series after a groin injury. D’Arcy Short has been recalled as his replacement but if he gets a game it is yet to be seen. Meanwhile, India have no such injury concerns and have their full squad to choose from. India vs Australia, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder looks far from a man that had a hard time in the recently concluded IPL 2020. The 32-year-old scored two half-centuries in three ODI games against the Men in Blues and will be looking to continue that form. Maxwell played with a strike-rate of close to 200 during the ODIs and if he can replicate that form, Australia are in with a chance.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder is a must pick in your AUS vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team. Hardik Pandya was sensational in the recently-concluded series, scoring two fifties in three matches. Pandya also returned to bowling for the first time since the injury and showed great promise.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is expected to open the batting for India in the T20Is after coming lower down the order in the ODIs. The Indian batsman was the highest run-getter in IPL 2020 and should be a must pick in your AUS vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team. If he gets going, the game could easy slip out of Australia’s hand.

Ashton Agar

The Australian spinner should be in your AUS vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team. Agar played in the final ODI game and took two crucial wickets. The 27-year-old performed well in his previous T20I games against England taking five wickets in three games and his ability with the bat makes him a crucial part of the Australian side.

