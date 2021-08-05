Day 2 of the 1st between India and England witnessed quite a drastic turnaround for the visiting team at the Trent Bridge stadium. Suddenly the good-looking inning of Virat Kohli and men turned a pack of cards where wickets fell one after the other. All thanks to lethal deliveries from James Anderson which sent the Indian cricket captain back to the pavilion on a golden duck after Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal. But KL Rahul's half-century was the highlight of the glim day. In this article, we bring to you the stat highlights of day 2. But before that, let's have a look at how day 2 panned out for both sides. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

So India was playing their first innings and things looked quite good as they chased 181 runs. At one point in time when KL and Rohit Sharma were batting the total seemed like a cakewalk and one could have envisaged a mammoth of 300+ score on the board with the pacy innings from both the batsmen. But Sharma got out on 36 and it was Ollie Robbinson who got the Hitman's wicket. Next to go was Che Pujara. All thanks to James Anderson's willy swing bowling. Virat Kohli followed as he was sent to the pavilion on a golden duck. Outside off and he was caught by Buttler and Kohli looked absolutely stunned with the dismissal. Post this, Ajinkya Rahane got run-out. KL Rahul fought a lone battle amid chaos and scored a half-century. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match below:

#James Anderson becomes the first-ever bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for multiple ducks in international cricket. Kohli had been dismissed by Anderson on a duck back in 2014 at Manchester and now on day 2 of IND vs ENG, 1st Test 2021.

# KL Rahul scored his 12th half-century.

#James Anderson scalped his 619th Test wicket.

# This is the fifth time in Test Cricket that Virat Kohli has been dismissed on a Golden Duck.

Rains played spoilsport for day 2 as the last session was washed away. As of now, we have Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul batting for the team on 7 and 57 runs respectively. Day 3 will resume tomorrow at 3.30 PM.

