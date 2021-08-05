India end Day 1 at 21/0 after bowling out England for 183 runs. It was a sensational display from the visiting bowlers as they have put Indians in a great position in the opening Test match of the five-game series. Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 will be played on August 5, 2021 (Thursday) at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs ENG 1st Test live score updates and commentary along with all the action. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights.

After winning the toss, England elected to bat first and were immediately pegged back with Jasprit Bumrah striking in the very first over. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley managed to steady the ship but India once again struck in quick successions. Captain Joe Root played a gutsy inning for his half-century but was unable to convert it into a big score. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

India were relentless with their bowling attack as the four pacers amassed for all 20 wickets between them with Jaspirt Bumrah being the pick of the lot. England’s dependence on Joe Root was again exposed as other batters failed to make any significant contributions in a poor display. Meanwhile, India had a much watchful approach to their innings, ending the day without losing any wickets.

Day 2 will be crucial in the match as it could very well decide in which way the match turns as a bid score from India will make it very difficult for England to make any sort of comeback. So Joe Root will be hoping that his bowlers can make early inroads against a top-level opposition batting line-up.