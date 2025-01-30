IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2025: England National Cricket Team bounced back with a win in the third match of the five-game T20I series against India National Cricket Stadium. The series is now at 2-1 with India still in the lead. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 match has a start time of 07:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th T20I 2025. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Pune.

England bowlers did a fine job to defend 171 in the third T20I and stay alive in the series. The visitors will have their work cut out as they now look to raw level in the series. On the other hand, India would want to seal the series in this fixture itself. However, the Men in Blue have some concerns to address like the form of Suryakumar Yadav and opener Sanju Samson. In the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from India and five from the England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025, Pune Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG).

Batters: Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG) and Abhishek Sharma (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Jamie Overton (ENG) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tilak Varma (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Axar Patel (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG), Jamie Overton (ENG) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND).

