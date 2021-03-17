With that humiliating 8-wicket defeat on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co are all set to take on England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series now stands on 2-1 and this would be a do or die game for India. A loss here would simply mean that they would lose out on the T20I series. So for the much important fixture, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the game. Angry Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Abuses Shardul Thakur After Pacer’s Sloppy Fielding (Watch Viral Video).

So the weather will be sunny during the toss and as the game proceeds, the heat will subsidise. However, the best part is that the rains will stay at bay and the fans can enjoy a full match. At the start of the game, the weather will be around 34 degrees Celcius and as the night sets in, it would keep reducing by a degree or two. Moonlight will be hazy (Not relevant to the game though!) India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for IND vs ENG 4th T20I (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Motera Stadium is likely to assist the spinners. The deck is overly likely to help the batsmen and things are likely to remain the same in the fourth T20I.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).