India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India women's national cricket team will be on the lookout for a clean sweep when they take on Ireland women's national cricket team in the third and final ODI of the series. Smriti Mandhana and co have been utterly dominant in the two IND-W vs IRE-W ODIs so far and will look to continue that form and end the series with a 3-0 whitewash. In the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025, the India women's national cricket team registered their highest-ever total in ODI cricket by smashing a mammoth 370/5. Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden ODI century coupled with half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (73), Pratika Rawal (67) and Harleen Deol (89). IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs Ireland Women Match in Rajkot.

Ireland on the other hand, will take confidence from their improved batting effort in the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025. Despite them falling way short of the target by 116 runs, Ireland were able to bat out their 50 overs, mostly due to Christina Coulter Reilly's 80-run knock. Sarah Forbes (38), Laura Delany (37) and Leah Paul (27) made contributions as well. They will look to surprise India with a solid performance, especially with the bat and hope to end the series on a high. India, Ireland Women's Team Cricketers Fly Kites Together As They Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025 Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

When is IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on the Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Sunday, January 12. The IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 is set to start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI series 2025 in India. Fans in India can watch the IND W vs IRE-W live telecast of the 3rd ODI 2025 on Sports18-1 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. For the IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 viewing option online, scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming. However, the IND-W vs IRE-W will not be available on the JioCinema app and website for free, like it has been for the previous home series of the India women's national cricket team after the recent Reliance Jio-Disney Star merger last year. Based on current form, India are outright favourites to secure a 3-0 whitewash and extend their dominance at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).