After winning the ODI series by a margin of 3-0, India suffered a 21-run defeat against New Zealand in the 1st T20 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Opener Finn Allen and Devon Conway gave a strong start to the Kiwi team. Daryl Mitchell then scored a quickfire half century in the backend of the innings to propel New Zealand's score to 176. In reply, India lost 3 quick wickets within the powerplay. Although captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar yadav stabilised India's innings, New Zealand managed to get rid of them in time. Washington Sundar tried his best in the backend of the innings, but his fifty was not enough for the Indian team to get the victory. The Men in Blue will now face the Kiwis in the 2nd T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, January 29. Now today in this article, let's take a look at the Lucknow weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. Axar Patel Wedding: Star Indian Cricketer Shares Pictures After Marrying Meha Patel (See Pics).

Having rested senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India have opted to field a young team against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will be hoping that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan can do well in the absence of the seniors. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar's rise in the 1st T20I has been a very big positive for the team. Sundar will be looking to continue his good form. In the fast bowling department, the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik will be India's biggest hope.

Lucknow Weather

Expected weather in Ranchi during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I (Credits - Accuweather.com)

In a piece of exciting news for the fans, Lucknow's weather on January 29, 2023, is looking very pleasant throughout the game. As per Accuweather.com, the temperature will stay around 19-20°Celsius during the game. There is no chance of precipitation at all. The humidity will hover around in the range of 78-81 percent with a cloud cover of around 98 percent. MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 in Ranchi (Watch Video).

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Traditionally, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch offers a great contest between bat and ball. Slow bowlers usually get some help from the surface. Similar to most of the stadiums in India, due can play a big part here too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2023 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).