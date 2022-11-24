The three-match ODI series between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) will kick-off with the first match scheduled on Friday,25 November at Eden Park stadium in Auckland. The clash will begin at 07:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Auckland.

Following a T20I series win against the black caps by 1-0, Shikhar Dhawan led young side will now eye on clinching the 50-over series as well. The team has already won an ODI series under Dhawan's captaincy this year, against South Africa while leading the young contingent. However, this time things will be quite different when men in blue face the number one ranked ODI side New Zealand. The services of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be missed in the Indian team, meanwhile New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will return to action in ODI series after missing out the last T20I match. Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal Ruled of IND vs BAN ODIs, BCCI Announces Updated Team India, India A squad for Bangladesh Tour in December

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ),Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shardul Thakur (IND), Mitchell Santner (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Mitchell Santner (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Kane Williamson (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

