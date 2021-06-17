India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the finals of the World Test Championship 2021. The mouth-watering battle for the title will be played on June 18 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 playing XI for IND vs NZ. WTC 2021 finals. This will help you pick your side with the apt choice of a wicketkeeper, bowler and all-rounder. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. India vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final 2021 in Southampton,

So India does not have any match practice here and the Kiwis walk into the fixture with utmost confidence as they defeated England in the two-match Test series. The team played without Kane Williamson in the fixture and it was a top-notch effort from the team that won them the Test match. But the Kiwis have never played at this venue and India does have a happy memory here. For India, Mohammed Siraj is most likely to sit out and Virat Kohli could play a couple of spinners and three pacers.

IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Rohit Sharma (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Ross Taylor (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs NZ Dream11 team.

IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Tim Southee (NZ), Neil Wagner (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021.

IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rohit Sharma (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Ross Taylor (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Tim Southee (NZ), Neil Wagner (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Rohit Sharma (IND) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Kane Williamson (NZ) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

