The Indian cricket team will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Let's look at the top five match ups.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

Pakistan young batter Ayub will battle against India's pace spearhead. Ayub earlier said "definitely a challenge" on facing Bumrah.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Fakhar Zaman

Varun Chakravarthy

Zaman demolished the Indian bowlers in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which is still a fresh wound for many. This time he will face a different challenge, as he might get exposed to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Abhishek Sharma is now the number one ranked T20I batter

Sharma and Afridi were in the same U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, where India U19 defeated them in the semi-final. Shaheen has been a threat for the left hand batters, it will be interesting to see how Sharma tackle the new ball of him.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Abrar Ahmed

Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian captain's task will be to handle the Pakistan spinner and keep the run-rate going in the middle overs. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Sai Kishore Opines Ahead of India vs Pakistan Super 4 Game, Says ‘Hype Is Less Because Team India Is Strong’.

Hardik Pandya vs Mohammad Nawaz

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket

The deciding factor might come to the all-rounders.

