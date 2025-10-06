Mumbai, October 6: Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma received the best fielder award in India’s commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan during the 2025 Women’s World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Deepti received the medal from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who earned this honour in the tournament opener. Importantly, she executed a direct hit to run out Muneeba Ali, who left her crease and, after initially grounding her bat, was dismissed when the throw struck the stumps exactly as her bat was in the air. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma Three-Fers Give India Women Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan Women.

Apart from taking three wickets, the all-rounder also scored 25 runs off 33 balls to help India, who posted 247, secure their 12th ODI victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan by bowling them out for 159.

“God is great,” said Deepti in the video posted by bcci.tv on Monday.

Deepti Sharma Gets Best Fielder Medal

Match 1⃣ - Player of the Match award 🏆 Match 2⃣ - 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥 🏅@Deepti_Sharma06 is in 🔝 form at #CWC25 💪 Presenting the fielding medal BTS from the #TeamIndia dressing room 🎥 Support the #WomenInBlue and get your tickets 🎟️ now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4 pic.twitter.com/5frnj4TTom — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 6, 2025

Despite India's lacklustre fielding performance, fielding coach Munish Bali praised how Deepti, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, delivered a good fielding display.

“Shabaash (excellent) girls, well done. Back to back wins - took six catches, and two run outs, well done. Two very good catches under pressure - Smriti, well done. 1 good catch, 1 direct hit - well done Harmanpreet. Deepti, excellent slip catch. Good low catch. One run out with very good game awareness, excellent Deepti,” he said. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kranti Goud Opens Up After Earning Player of the Match Award Against Pakistan, Says ‘I Do Not Pay Attention to All That Ind-Pak Talk’.

India’s emphatic 88-run win over Pakistan has also propelled them to the top of the table in the eight-nation tournament, while Pakistan remain in sixth place and are yet to open their account. India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, followed by a high-stakes clash against the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on October 12.

