The second T20I of three-match series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played on Sunday, October 02 2022 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, Assam . The match will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA second T2Ii face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India opened their account with a win by eight wickets in the first T20 of the ongoing T20 series against South-Africa on Wednesday. Indian seamers Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh struck early on scalping 5 wickets in the powerplay, courtesy to the greenish wicket in Greenfield stadium that aided the pacers in sufficient swing of the ball. South-Africa could only manage to put 106 runs on the board from 20 overs. In response, India lost the early wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma to Kagiso Rabada and that of Virat Kohli to Anrich Nortje. However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav further steadied the innings to chase down the total of 107 runs with ease on a difficult pitch to bat. Both the batters completed their half centuries to lead India to 8 wicket win.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Most Runs in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Wayne Parnell (SA), Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders .

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND) could form the bowling attack. Most Wickets in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Wicket Takers and Top Bowlers in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), David Miller (SA),Wayne Parnell (SA), Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA),Kagiso Rabada (SA), Deepak Chahar (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND).

Arshdeep Singh (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

