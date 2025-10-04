Nitish Kumar Reddy grabbed a stunning catch during the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to dismiss West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul on day 3. The catch was taken in 7.2 overs of the second innings by the West Indies, when Mohammed Siraj bowled to the eldest son of former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The ball was hit aerially towards the square leg, where Nitish Kumar Reddy kept his eye on the ball and dived towards the left. Nitish Kumar Reddy was airborne while taking the catch. Post grabbing the spectacular catch, Reddy also managed to hold on even after his elbow hit the turf. KL Rahul Dedicates His Celebration to Daughter Evaarah After Scoring Century in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Sensational Catch By Nitish Kumar Reddy

