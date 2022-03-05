ICC Women's World Cup 2022 kick-started on March 4 at Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. With hosts NZ losing the closely fought encounter by just three runs, it's been quite a start, but all the eyes are on Sunday's match (March 6) when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be playing their first game of the Women's CWC 2022 against each other. An India vs Pakistan game is always fascinating, and the upcoming clash will be no different. Especially when played in a big-ticket tournament like World Cup. ICC 2022 Women's World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

With previous head-to-head stats against Pakistan favouring them, India is clear favourites for Sunday's fixture. In Women's World Cup, India have defeated Pakistan twice in as many matches. Overall, the head-to-head record is in India's favour as well with ten out ten wins! Being the runners-up of the last edition, the Indian women's team will be looking forward to start strong against traditional-rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs PAK Women's CWC 2022 contest, here's an insight into the last five encounters between these two sides.

India vs Pakistan, July 2, 2017- India Women won by 95 runs

A crucial partnership between Punam Raut (47) and Sushma Verma (33) helped India put up 169 on the scoreboard in 50 overs after winning the toss. Pakistan, in return, was restricted on 74 after the impressive bowling by Ekta Bisht, who returned figures of 5/18.

India vs Pakistan, February 19, 2017, India Women won by 7 wickets

India after opting to field first, derailed Pakistan's batting. Ekta Bisht, once again, was wrecker-in-chief as she picked 5 for 8 in her 10 overs and helped India bundle out Pakistan for just 67 runs. India then chased down the paltry target with seven wickets in hand.

India vs Pakistan, February 7, 2013, India Women won by 6 wickets

Pakistan, after winning the toss in the 7th place play-off of the 2013 Women's World Cup, elected to bat first. Nida Dar scored 68 and helped her team post 192/7 in 50 overs. Later on, Mithali Raj's unbeaten 103 off 141 powered India to a six-wicket win. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Free Live Streaming & Telecast Details in IST: Time, Venue, Where and When to Watch Women's CWC Matches on TV and Online.

India vs Pakistan, March 7, 2009, India Women won by 10 wickets

In a group match of the 2009 ICC Women's World Cup, after winning the toss and electing to field first, India bundled out the Pakistani Women team for just 57 runs. India then finished the chase in just 10 overs with all wickets in hand.

India vs Pakistan, May 9, 2008, India Women won by 207 runs

In the 200 Women's Asia Cup, India registered a massive win. Batting first, India posted 283/3 in their allotted 50 overs, with Jaya Sharma and Mithali Raj scoring half-century each. In response, Pakistan could manage only 76. Neetu David and Snehal Pradhan scalped three wickets each to hunt down Pakistan.

Regardless of records and stats, a game of cricket is always unforeseeable, especially when it's an India vs Pakistan match. Looking forward to Sunday's game and hope it's a good game of cricket!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2022 01:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).