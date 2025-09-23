India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The ongoing Australia A tour of India started with a draw in the IND A vs AUS A 1st unofficial Test, with both teams now looking to produce a result in the second and final unofficial Test, which starts September 23. The IND A vs AUS A 2nd unofficial Test 2025 will also be played in Lucknow, before the action shifts for a three-match ODI series between India A and Australia to Kanpur. Australia A Opener Sam Konstas Slams Third First-Class Hundred Off 122 Balls, Achieves Feat During IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial Test 2025

Unfortunately, for India A, captain Shreyas Iyer has pulled out of the IND A vs AUS A 2nd unofficial Test 2025, which might see Dhruv Jurel lead the side, who has been named vice-captain. However, India A will be boosted by the inclusion of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj in the squad, adding depth to both the batting and bowling units, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal and Jurel starred for India A in the first unofficial Test, scoring magnificent 150 and 140, respectively.

For Australia A, opener Sam Konstas and wicket-keeper Josh Philippe were standouts with the bat, hitting 109 and an unbeaten 123, respectively, making good use of batting-friendly conditions at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowlers from both teams struggled ot make any impact, as Harsh Dubey and Corey Rocchiccioli claimed three wickets apiece.

When is India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India A will square off against Australia A in the second and final match of the ongoing unofficial Test series 2025, as the IND A vs AUS A 2nd unofficial Test 2025, starts on September 23, commencing at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND A vs AUS A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. India A Squad For ODI Series Against Australia A Announced: Rajat Patidar Named Captain for 1st Match, Tilak Varma to Lead in Remaining Games; Riyan Parag, Gurjapneet Singh Selected

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement for live telecast viewing options for the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Therefore, the IND A vs AUS A 2nd Unofficial Test Match is not expected to have any live telecast viewing options. For India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Similarly, no live streaming viewing options for the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 will be available in India. Those wishing to get live score updates of the IND A vs AUA A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 can check the social media handles of BCCI and Cricket Australia, and their respective websites.

