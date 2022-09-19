India Legends and New Zealand Legends will face off against each other in match 12 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Rains Lash Kanpur Ahead of India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Match.

India Legends have made a decent start to their campaign as after a sensational win in the opening match, their previous encounter was washed out due to rain. However, they will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, After losing their first game, New Zealand Legends have bounced back with a win.

When Is India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

