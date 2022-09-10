Some of the most acclaimed figures in the sport of cricket would be once again taking the field when India Legends face South Africa Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, Season 2 on Saturday, September 10 in Kanpur. The RSWS is back and would aim to be a success once again after the hit first edition. India would be captained by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar while the iconic Jonty Rhodes would lead the Proteas outfit. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming and telecast details India Legends vs South Africa Legends match, scroll down below. Buy 2022 Road Safety World Series Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India

Each team would play seven matches in the first leg of the tournament, where all the games would be played at Kanpur. Out of the seven sides, the top four teams will make it to the semifinals. Both India and South Africa would eye a winning start to the competition today.

When Is India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

