The 2022 Road Safety World Series will be held from September 10, 2022 to October 01, 2022. The second edition of the T20 league will be held in India across four venues as the competition has been expanded to eight teams this year. Tickets for 2022 RSWS have gone live and here is how you can buy them. 2022 Road Safety World Series Schedule, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The competition will be held across India with matches taking place in Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur. In the 2021 edition, Mumbai and Raipur hosted all the matches and India will enter the T20 League as the defending champions. Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Teams, Squads and Free Telecast Details Of RSWS Season 2 On TV With Match Timings in IST.

Legends of the game will come together to compete in the T20 League which is organised to raise awareness about road safety. The 2022 Road Safety World Series will feature eight teams as New Zealand Legends are the latest addition to the T20 League.

How to Buy Road Safety World Series 2022 Tickets?

Online booking for the Road Safety World Series 2022 marches are available on bookmyshow.com. Fans can log onto the website and purchase tickets for the matches depending on their cities.

The minimum price of one ticket for an India Legends match is INR 300 while for the matches not featuring the Indian team, the prices start from INR 150. The ticket amount will depend on the view from the stand and the price ranges from INR 150 to INR 2500.

The Green Park in Kanpur will host the first seven games. The action will then move to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the next five games. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun will hold the following six games with the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur hosting the final two league games and the knockout phase.

