India and England will resume their rivalry as the two teams face each other in a five-game series in the longest format. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham starting on August 04, 2021 (Wednesday). India will see the return of many of their regular starters for the series. So ahead of the match, we take a look at India’s likely playing XI vs England in 1st Test 2021. India vs England 1st Test 2021, Nottingham Weather Report.

India will see the return of their star players after a majority of them were rested for the series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli will once again lead the side and will be aiming for another series win away from home. Meanwhile, England will be without the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health and nurse his finger injury. How To Watch India vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Openers: Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India and is likely to be partnered by KL Rahul after Mayank Agarwal suffered an untimely injury. The duo hasn’t batted much together but will have huge expectations from them.

Middle-Order: Indian middle-order isn’t expected to change much as the core players are available. Cheteshwar Pujara will come in at number three with captain Virat Kohli following him. His deputy Ajinkya Rahane will come in at fifth and Rishabh Pant will be the man behind the stumps.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja will be India’s premier all-rounder and after missing some games is expected to be back in the starting line-up.

Bowlers: Ravi Ashwin will lead the Indian spin attack as he is the team’s premier spinner. Jasprit Bumrah returns and will spearhead the pacers with Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma supporting him.

India Likely Playing XI For 1st Test Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

