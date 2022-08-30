India are set to lock horns with Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Wednesday, August 31. The contest would be played at the Dubai International Stadium where the Men in Blue beat archrivals Pakistan in their opening game, and is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue, who are the defending champions, will seek to continue their winning start to the campaign against Hong Kong. On the other hand, Hong Kong would look to shock the high-flying defending champions in their opening match of the competition. Nizakat Khan's side have qualified for the continental tournamnet, having shown great display in the Qualifiers and would aim a great start to the competition. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs HK Cricket Match in Dubai

There will be a few questions circling around what the Indian playing XI for this match might look like following a balanced display from the team against Pakistan. While there's absolute certainty about who the top four would be, there are questions on how the lower-middle order shape up. How India might line up in their coming matches including Hong Kong game will also give fans a rough indication of the team's composition for the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in October this year. Skipper Rohit Sharma will open with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will bat at his usual position, number three just like it was against the Green Shirts.

There's absolutely no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav will be India's number four after his fine intent that somehow paved the path for India's victory in the opening match. He might be followed by Rishabh Pant who was given rest in the last match to give space for an experienced Dinesh Karthik. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was the star for Men in Blue with both bat and bowl, will come in the six followed by Ravindra Jadeja, who would do the finisher's job and score quick runs.