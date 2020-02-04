India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of India U19 vs Pakistan U19 CWC Semi-Final on TV

File picture of India U19 team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

IND vs PAK U19 Live Streaming Online: It is time for rivals to lock horns at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. India and Pakistan go head to head in the semi-final of ICC U19 CWC 2020 with a place in finals up for grabs. India defeated Australia in the quarterfinals while Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs Pakistan U19 cricket match live streaming online, then scroll below for all the information. Apart from IND vs PAK live streaming, you can also check out on which channel live telecast of the match will be available. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out IND vs PAK Previous U19 WC Match Results.

This will be the tenth meeting between India and Pakistan at the U19 World Cup. In the previous nine face-offs, Pakistan have emerged victorious five times while India have won nine matches. Interestingly, the last three meetings between these two sides at the U19 World Cup have gone India’s way.

While Priyam Garg is the captain of India, Rohail Nazir is in charge of Pakistan team. Nazir was part of the Pakistan side in the 2018 edition of U19 World Cup as well. While India topped Group A after finishing unbeaten in the group stage, Pakistan, on the other hand, finished second in Group C after winning two out of three matches. Their game against Bangladesh was washed-out. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Here’s What Happened in Last IND vs PAK Under-19 CWC Meeting.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semifinal Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final clash in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on February 04, 2020 (Tuesday). IND U19 vs PAK U19 semifinal match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Pakistan U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the IND vs PAK U19 semi-final match live. For Pakistan viewers, PTV Sports will telecast the match live.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 semifinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The India vs Pakistan cricket match always catches eyeballs regardless of which group it is being played.