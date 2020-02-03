India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Here’s What Happened in Last IND vs PAK Under-19 CWC Meeting

Ishan Porel (Photo Credits: Twitter @cricketworldcup)

Rivals India and Pakistan face-off in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa. India qualified for the semi-final after defeating Australia in their quarterfinal match while Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan. On Tuesday, February 04, fans will be treated to India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC U19 CWC 2020 as both teams fight it out for a place in the finals. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of ICC U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out IND vs PAK Previous U19 WC Match Results.

This will be the tenth meeting between India and Pakistan at the U19 World Cup. Pakistan U19, unlike their senior team, leads the World Cup head-to-head record against rivals India. In nine World Cup matches, Pakistan U19 have won five while India four.

However, in the last three meetings at U19 World Cup, India have come out victorious. The two U19 sides, in U19 World Cup, last met during the 0218 edition of the tournament in Christchurch. And India U19 won the match by 203 runs. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final.

Batting first, India posted 272 for nine in their allotted 50 overs. Right-handed batsman Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 102 off 94 balls. Apart from him, opener Manjot Kalra scored 47 while captain Prithvi Shaw chipped in with 41.

In response, Pakistan U19 were bundled out for just 69 runs in 29.3 overs. Ishan Porel was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped 4/17 in just six overs. Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag scalped two wickets each. India then qualified for the final and went on to win the U19 World Cup by defeating Australia in the final.