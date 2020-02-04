India vs Pakistan, ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final Match: Kartik Tyagi vs Mohammad Huraira & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in Potchefstroom

Kartik Tyagi vs Mohammad Huraira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Clash of the titans is on the cards as India U19 takes on Pakistan U19 in the 1st super-league semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played on February 4 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Well, an Indo-Pak match is always a high-voltage encounter and with a spot in the final in stakes, both the sides must leave no stones unturned to dominate each other and come on top. Some mini-battles among the players could also be witnessed during India vs Pakistan clash. Below, we’ll look at them. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Both the teams have been invincible in the tournament till now. However, one streak is set to be broken in the upcoming match. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the standout performer of the Boys in Blue and will be expected to come good in this game too. Other than him, Atharva Ankolekar and pacer Kartik Tyagi have displayed good form. For Pakistan, opener Mohammad Huraira and Mohammad Amir Khan played a crucial role in guiding their side to the semis and the opposition must vary them too.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mohammad Amir Khan

The opener consistently gave his side good start and has also been India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament. After settling his feet in the wickets, Jaiswal can also gather runs at a rapid pace. However, he will be challenged by Mohammad Amir Khan who has breathed fire with the ball in the tournament and even took three crucial wickets in the quarter-finals against Afghanistan.

Kartik Tyagi vs Mohammad Huraira

The two players were the Man of the Matches in their respective quarter-finals and will not mind again putting up a similar performance. Tyagi bowled a colossal spell in the quarters against Australia and helped his side defend a mediocre-looking target of 233 runs. On the other hand, opener Mohammad Huraira scored a match-defining fifty in Pakistan’s previous encounter and put a stamp on his team’s victory. With the two players opening the batting and bowling respectively, there are high chances that they might face each other in the first ball of the match.

Dhruv Jurel vs Abbas Afridi

Jurel might not have had a lot of opportunities to showcase his potential in the tournament. However, the wicket-keeper has played a few cameos which proved to be handy in the course of the encounter. However, pacer Abbas Afridi has the ability to bowl with perfection in the end overs and the Pakistani pacer will look to get the better of the wicket-keeper.

Speak of the head to head records between the two sides in the Under-19 World Cup, the two teams locked horns nine times while India came on top on four occasions. This fact might be favouring Pakistani but in the last meeting of the two sides in 2018, the Prithvi-Shaw led India thrashed the Boys in Green by a mammoth margin of 202 runs.