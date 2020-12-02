India registered a consolation win in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) after defeating Australia by 13 runs. Australia set a target of 303 were bowled out for 289 in 49.3 overs. The hosts had already pocketed the three-match series and now win it by 2-1. For India, Shardul Thakur picked three wickets while debutant pacer T Natarajan and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Highlights

Australia’s chase began on a shaky note when Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by Natarajan in the sixth over. Australia then found small partnerships but none were enough to take past India’s total. Glenn Maxwell did well and at one stage it looked like he will help Australia cross the line. However, he was dismissed by Bumrah on an individual score of 59 off 38 balls. Meanwhile, check out the stat highlights from the 3rd ODI. No ODI Century for Virat Kohli in 2020! Indian Cricket Team Captain Ends A Year Without ODI Hundred for the First Time in Over a Decade.

# Virat Kohli becomes fastest (242 inns) batsman to 12,000 ODI runs, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar.

# Virat Kohli became the second Indian to cross 12k runs in ODIs.

# Kohli also is only active international cricketer with over 12k runs in ODIs.

# T Natarajan made his ODI debut for India.

# Cameron Green made his ODI debut for Australia.

# Hardik Pandya-Ravindra Jadeja added 150-runs for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, batting first India posted 302 for five thanks to unbeaten 150-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Pandya scored 92 off just 76 balls while Jadeja scored 66 off 50 balls to bail India out of trouble.

