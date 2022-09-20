With the T20 World Cup in Australia not far away, two of the top sides in the format - India and Australia - clash in a three-game series which should prove to be excellent preparation for the mega event. The first match takes place in Mohali and while Australia has not played many T20 games in the recent past, India comes into the contest on the back of a good track record right until their flow show in the Asia Cup. The problem for India is that they have been flopping in multi-nation tournaments but dominate bilateral competitions. Australia will be a tough test though but the last time these sides met back in 2020, India ran out as 2-1 winners. India versus Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:00 PM IST. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Mohali.

Umesh Yadav has been roped into the Indian squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami who tested positive for COVID-19. Jasprit Bumrah returns for India which is a massive lift for the side. He is likely to partner Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to form a formidable pace attack. Virat Kohli was amongst the runs in the Asia Cup and the hosts need their talisman to fire again. The poor form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is a worry and the duo needs to come good. India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Mohali Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch recently bid goodbye to ODI cricket and the opener will shift focus on improving his form. Tim David is known for his power-hitting and will enjoy batting on the flat pitches of India. Josh Inglis will open the visitors with Steven Smith and Glen Maxwell managing the middle order. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood are formidable bowling pair and they have wickets in them which will pose a challenge for the hosts.

When is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs AUS cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs AUS 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs AUS T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I online. India at home is a tough side and they might just edge this contest to go 1-0 up in the series.

