India will hope to repeat their heroics of 2018 when they play Australia in the first Test in Adelaide on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). The opening Test of the four-match series will be a pink ball day-night Test match. Australia have played seven day-night Tests matches at home and won all seven. Their opponents India made their pink-ball debut last year and have a one-match experience. Meanwhile, fans searching for the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 day 1 live telecast and live streaming online details can scroll down for all details. Here you can also find match timings in IST and live streaming options on DD Sports, SonyLiv, Prasar Bharati Sports and Sony Sports network which will be bringing live-action for IND vs AUS 1st Test match day 1 online and on television. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Miss Out as India Announce Playing XI for 1st Test Against Australia.

Australia might hold a slight edge especially with Steve Smith in their ranks. But India have settled batting order and have already named their playing XI while injuries and bad form have left Australia pondering over their opening pair with David Warner and Will Pucovski out injured. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's Records in Adelaide.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. The match will be live from December 17, 2020 (Thursday) with day 1 starting at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 1 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 1 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2020-21. Australia currently lead the WTC points table while India are second. Both teams will hope to consolidate their positions in the table to make the final next year, which will be played at Lord’s between the top-two teams in the standings.

