Following the end of Day 1’s play at the Adelaide Oval between Australia and India, the hosts will be the happier side. India are currently 233/6 at stumps on the opening day. Australian bowlers were brilliant on the day and could be in an even more commanding position if not for Virat Kohli, who registered a gutsy half-century, improving further on his impeccable record at this venue and the opposition. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights.

Virat Kohli opted to bat first but Prithvi Shaw fell on the very second ball of the game. Mayank Agarwal soon followed but the innings was brought back on track courtesy of a rescue act from Virat Kohli and Cheteswas Pujara. The duo stitched up a 70+ run partnership before Puajara’s defence finally giving out to Nathan Lyon.

However, Ajinkya Rahan and Virat Kohli kept the pressur6e on Aussie bowlers until an unfortunate miscommunication, which saw the latter being run out. Following that dismissal, Australia ramped up their efforts as they dismissed Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in quick succession. But Indian tailenders managed to hold firm until the end of the day. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the day.

# India end Day 1 with a score of 233/6 in 89 overs

# Mitchell Starc was the pick of Australian bowlers with figures of 2/49

# Virat Kohli scored his 23rd Test fifty

# Cameron Green made his debut for Australia in Tests

# Pirthvi Shaw was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his Test career

# Virat Kohli has now scored 505 runs at Adelaide Oval in Test, only behind Brian Lara and J Hobbs as most runs at the venue by a non-Australian

Australia will be looking to wrap up the Indian innings quickly at the start of Day 2 as a score of 250-260 could be tough with the pink-ball moving around. Ravi Ashwin has batted positively until now and if Wriddhiman Saha keeps him company, India will be looking to put a big score on the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).