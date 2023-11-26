IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: India and Australia face-off in the second T20I in the five-match series. India leads the series 1-0 after having won the opening match. The Men in Blue chased down 209 runs, their highest-ever chase in T20Is, to register victory. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh starred with the bat to take India home. The hosts will now be eyeing to double the lead in this fixture, if weather permits. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast isn't that great and rains are expected to play spoilsport. Fans will be hoping that the rain stays away and they could witness the full game. India is unlikely to make any changes and retain the winning XI. Australia, on the other hand, might be tempted to make few changes. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 Weather Update: Rain Worries Loom As Kerala Cricket Association Prepares for India vs Australia in Thiruvananthapuram.

When is India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India takes on Australia in the second match of the five-game T20I series on Sunday, November 26. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2023 match will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of India vs Australia T20I series. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. India vs Australia live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide the free live streaming of IND vs AUS T20I series online. Fans can access JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi.

