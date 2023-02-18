A considerably even first day between India and Australia in the 2nd Test at Delhi saw Australia post a score of 263 in-front of India. For a second consecutive time, Australia won the toss and chose to bat. The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch looked much better for batting and Australia got off to a steady start. Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing David Warner. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne put together another decent partnership before Labuschagne and Aussie batting mainstay Steve Smith fell to Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over. Travis Head played a loose shot and got out soon enough to Shami and Usman Khawaja founded another partnership with Peter Handscomb. Khawaja looked comfortably moving towards a hundred before KL Rahul grabbed a blinder and finally exposed the Aussie lower order. Peter Handscomb held fort on one end while the other Aussie lower order batters and tailenders chipped in runs. Thanks to a great knock by Handscomb (72) and some contributions from Pat Cummins, Australia moved on to a fighting total of 263 before Mohammed Shami (4/60) wrapped up the wagging Aussie tail. 'Ravi Ashwin Trying A New Delivery', Indian Spinner Twists Mohammed Shami's Ears During IND vs AUS 2nd Test At Delhi (Watch Video).

India had to bat nearly half an hour on Day 1. The openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul didn't look troubled as they comfortably played out a tricky phase of overs and ended the day on 21/0. Australia are playing with three spinners and a single quick. Considering the characteristic of the pitch it is expected to get lower and slower but still conditions will be good for batting on Day 2 and India should really look to gain a big lead in the first innings only and put the Australians in pressure like they did in Nagpur.

