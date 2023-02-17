KL Rahul pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja during Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 on Friday, February 17. Fielding at point, Rahul dived full-length to grab the ball after it was struck powerfully by Usman Khawaja off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and he managed to hold on to it even as he fell on the ground. The catch left many stunned as it was an absolute moment of beauty that Rahul produced to get rid of Khawaja, who was batting well on 81. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Fastest Indian to Take 250 Wickets and Score 2500+ Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Watch KL Rahul's Catch Video Here:

