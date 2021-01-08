India and Australia will continue to battle their wits against each other in the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at how the day one panned out for both parties. The day one had a delayed start on the first day of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, It was the rains that hampered the game. Both teams could only play for 55 overs. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne Post Fifties on Opening Day.

It was Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschnage who put the home team ahead as they scored a half-century each. We still have Labuschange batting on the score of 67 runs alongside Steve Smith. The Australian team lost a couple of wickets during the course of 55 overs. It was Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj who got one wicket each during the game. Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless during the day. Now let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will be live from January 7, 2021 (Thursday) with day 2 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 2 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 2 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 3rd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

