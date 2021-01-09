India and Australia are currently battling their wits out in the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney in the third Test. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and live commentary details of the match, but before that, let’s have a look at how the day two worked out for both teams. The Australian team got all out on the score of 338 runs. It was Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange who scored 131 and 91 respectively. No other batsman on the second day could make a vital contribution. Wasim Jaffer Hails Ravindra Jadeja for His Spectacular Direct Throw to Dismiss Steve Smith During IND vs AUS, 3rd Test 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets towards and played a vital role to bundle out the Aussies. Talking about India, the visiting team lost an early wicket in form of Rohit Sharma who faced 77 balls and made 26 runs. Shubman Gill scored a half-century and made way to the pavilion. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane who are battling currently. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will be live from January 9, 2021 (Saturday) with day 3 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 3 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 3 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 3rd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 3 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

