Virat Kohli broke out into an impromptu dance on the field during Day 1 of India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1. In the viral video, Kohli showed off his dancing skills while Australia were batting. India had managed just 109 runs in the first innings, with Kohli being the top-scorer with 22 runs. Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his debut in the last Test in Delhi, took his maiden five-wicket haul. Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissal Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Castle Indian Batter As Ball Spins Back Sharply to Crash Into Middle and Leg Stump During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Virat Kohli's Impromptu Dance Video Goes Viral

'Having Some Fun on the Field'

