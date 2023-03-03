Australia are on the verge of registering a massive win in the 3rd Test after skittling out India for just 163 on Day 2. Nathan Lyon was the star of the bowling show for Australia, with the veteran scalping eight wickets and conceding 64 runs. After losing the first two Tests, the visitors will need just 76 runs to win this match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Indian batting witnessed another collapse in two days and this time, all they could do was set a paltry total. Cheteshwar Pujara showed all his experience and class as he stood tall in India’s poor batting effort, scoring a gritty 59 before being sent back by a wonderful catch from Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith off Lyon’s bowling. India will now need a massive effort to beat Australia in this Test match, with the third game in the series set to finish in three days’ time. Steve Smith Catch Video: Watch Australia's Stand-In Captain Grab a One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Australia will look to score these runs both with pace and caution, knowing that quick wickets by India can cause their batting to panic and crumble. Usman Khawaja, who has been brilliant for them in this game, having scored 60 in the first innings, will once again play a crucial role if Australia are to get past the line without any hiccups. India on the other hand, will need a flurry of wickets early on Day 3 to have any outside chance of making a way back into this match.

When Is IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 3 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on March 3. The third day's play in the match will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Usman Khawaja Takes a Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 3?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of India vs Australia Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).