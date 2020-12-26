Indian bowlers dominated the show in the Day 1 of Boxing Day Test match against Australia. Tim Paine's decision of batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) proved to be a disaster as Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin were on fire. Aussie skipper Paine – who scored a match-winning 73 in the first Day-Night Test match – also couldn't leave much impact as he accumulated mere 13 runs. However, his stay at the crease could have been shortened further if the third umpire had accepted India's run-out appeal. During the 55th over of the day, Paine and Chris Green tried to sneak a sharp single, but the former looked in danger as Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant broke the stumps and appealed for the run-out. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

With the replay showing Paine grounding the bat and Pant breaking the stumps simultaneously, third umpire Paul Wilson's job was quite difficult. However, the decision was expected to go in India's favour as any part of Paine's bat didn't seem over the line when the bails were off. On the contrary, Paine benefited from the doubt with the big screen showing ''Not Out.' ' Although Paine's lifeline didn't greatly impact the game, fans and experts were not with Wilson's decision as they trolled him on social media. Have a look! Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Test Wicket With the Help of Fellow Debutant Shubman Gill.

Wasim Jaffer Back With Memes!!

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Wrong Decision!!

That Tim Paine's runout...was out. Umpire said it wasn't conclusive..What if it had happened to bowler regarding no-ball. Would the third umpire have said the same thing? @manoj_dimri @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 @rashikarajput01 #AskSportsTak — Jitin Joy (@Jitinjoy) December 26, 2020

More Memes!!

Robbery!!

This was given NOT OUT by the third umpire. How convenient was it for the umpire to use the other angle which gave the benefit of the doubt to Tim Paine. With the technology available this was daylight robbery. #AUSvsIND #TimPaine pic.twitter.com/8hcEpGz4YM — Lokesh Raghupathy (@reddevil2607) December 26, 2020

Shane Warne Surprised!!

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, India are comfortably placed on the driver's seat with Aussies losing eight wickets inside 170 runs. Veteran off-spinner Ravi Ashwin and speedster Jasprit Bumrah were the picks of the Indian bowlers with three wickets while debutant Mohammed Siraj got two scalps. However, the visitors can't afford to be complacent as the tail-enders have haunted them in the past. Also, Virat Kohli – who flew back to India for his first child's birth – is out of the remaining fixtures and that indeed has dented India's batting line-up.

