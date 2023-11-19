IND vs AUS Final Free Live Streaming: The 2023 World Cup in India boils down to the one mega game - the finals - contested between two of the best teams of the competition – India and Australia. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a capacity crowd expected to grace the venue. Australia started the campaign on a poor note, losing twice. Not many gave them a chance to make it to the finals then but they have reversed their fortunes completely and like India are on a multiple game winning run. They have players who are used to playing the big ICC Cup matches while for the Indian team, the experience may be lacking but there is a high morale amongst the squad members. The finals are keenly contested matches and minute details will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match. Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia.

Rohit Sharma has been providing blazing starts for India in the competition but he had a failure against Australia in the group game. The Indian skipper is crucial in setting the foundation in the powerplays and making the lives of Virat Kohli and co easy. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj looked a bit off the pace against the Kiwis in the semi-final but Mohammed Shami stepped up when it mattered the most. The team’s strength lies in their pace attack.

Like India, the Australians too rely a lot on their top order comprising of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Travis Head. The trio are capable of running away with the game in a very short span of time creating problems for the opposition skipper. Mitchell Starc got back to his usual self against the Proteas in the last match which is a positive ahead of the big game. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Clash, Here Are Results of Last Five India vs Australia Matches.

When is India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will go up against Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19. The IND vs AUS final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs AUS match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 final match. Fans can watch the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). This should be a close game with India just about managing to win it at the end.

