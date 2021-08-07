India and England will be aiming to move closer to victory in the first Test of the five-game series when they play on Day 4 of the match. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on August 07, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Day 4 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

At the end of Day 3, England have begun their second innings and the openers have weathered an early onslaught from the Indian bowlers, managing to remain unbeaten with the score currently at 25/0. England trail India’s first innings score by 70 runs and they will be aiming to chase it down quickly and set a massive score. Meanwhile, India will be aiming to make early inroads.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. The day will start on August 07, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 4 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

