Rain has been a big player in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London and fans will have one eye on the sky above as they watch Day 3 of the India vs England clash on August 3. On Day 1, there were multiple rain interruptions resulting in long delays and an extended session of play. The skies opened up once again on Day 2, halting play for a brief while before the action resumed. So will it rain in London on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test at The Oval? Or would there be bright sunshine making batting easy? Let us take a look at the London weather forecast. Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Batter’s Dismissal in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Coming to the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Day 3 is going to be a very important one, needless to say. We saw on Day 2 how quickly things move with a total of 16 wickets falling. The India National Cricket Team has a 52-run lead and they preferably aim at batting for the entirety of the day, although it is going to be incredibly tough given how predominantly overcast the conditions have been that has in turn, has aided the pacers. However, it will be interesting to see with what approach both teams take from here on. Ricky Ponting Accurately Predicts Pattern of Jacob Bethell's Dismissal Before Mohammed Siraj Traps England All-Rounder LBW During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

London Weather Updates Live for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3

London Met Department Forecast for Chances of Rain on August 2

(Photo credit: London Met Department website)

A look at the London weather forecast above portrays a positive picture. The weather report suggests that a bright sunny sky can be expected at the start of the game and though it might get cloudy, the chances of rain playing spoilsport are low. The chance of precipitation, as per the London Met Department, is less than 5%. This will be in stark contrast to what the weather has been like in the past two days and fans would welcome such weather big time as the on-field action would go on uninterrupted.

