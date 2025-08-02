India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England had a disappointing second day in the fifth and final test against India at the Oval, with the hosts missing out on a great opportunity to stamp their authority on the game. After bundling out India for 224, England got off to a great start, but the English batters dropped their guard completely and ended up getting all out for 247. At the start of the third day’s play, India will have a lead of 52 and they now need to navigate their way to get to a healthy lead. England versus India will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 3:30 PM IST. Ricky Ponting Accurately Predicts Pattern of Jacob Bethell's Dismissal Before Mohammed Siraj Traps England All-Rounder LBW During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul and Sai Sudarshan got out early for India again as they find themselves at 75/2 in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle, is a player who likes to score quickly and this could work in India’s favour. The pitch is not conducive for batting and players like Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jury will need to adapt quickly to be successful.

Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson have been amongst the wickets so far for England and the duo will need to play a key role on this day. Chris Woakes is out for the foreseeable future with a shoulder injury and England could struggle without his presence. With Ben Stokes already missing, the pressure on Jamie Overton will be immense. Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Batter’s Dismissal in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3 Date August 2 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue The Oval, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 3 of the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th Test 2025, Day 2, will be played on Saturday, August 2, at The Oval, London. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 3live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. England are light in the bowling department and today could be India’s day with the bat.

