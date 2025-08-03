The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 is headed for a thrilling finish at The Oval in London. With two full days of action left, England need 324 runs to win while India require nine more wickets to ensure that the five-match series is levelled 2-2. Amid all the action, fans would not want to forget about the weather, which has already played spoilsport in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. On Day 1, rain in London caused pretty long delays, leading to an extended last session and Day 2 too saw a bit of interruption due to the weather. How will the weather behave on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Will it rain in London during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4? Continue reading to find out. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The India National Cricket Team had a solid batting effort in their second innings, scoring 396 runs, thereby setting England a target of 374. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show for India with a stellar century, while Akash Deep surprised everyone with a 66-run knock. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, like they have done consistently, provided India with some runs down the order. India gained momentum towards the close of play when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley in what was the last ball of Day 3. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Rattles Zak Crawley’s Stumps To Leave India Nine Wickets Away From Levelling Series Against England.

London Weather Live Updates of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4

While Day 3 was rain-free, the same cannot be predicted for Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The sky is expected to be overcast, which is something that should work in favour of the India National Cricket Team bowlers. There are chances of rain, though, much to the agony of fans from both teams at the stadium and those watching at home can simply hope that the weather gods show mercy.

