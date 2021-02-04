Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the India vs England first Test at Chennai, said captain Virat Kohli at a press conference on February 4 (Thursday). Pant was instrumental with the bat in India’s historic series win in Australia and played two difference-making knocks in successive Test matches at Sydney and Brisbane. It was his unbeaten 89 that propelled India to a three-wicket win in the final Test and sealed a remarkable Test series victory over Australia. Pant was also exceptional with the gloves in hand notwithstanding a couple of dropped catches in both Test matches. Virat Kohli Reveals They Discussed Farmers’ Protests Briefly in Team Meeting.

"Rishabh will take the gloves tomorrow. He has had impact performances in Australia recently. He is in good space. We want him to build on this along with him improving all aspects of the game, which will happen with more game time,” Kohli told reporters in a presser. India vs England 1st Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Chennai: Check Pitch Report of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets in First Test

Rishabh Pant will start tomorrow. He had a massive impact in Australia and he's in good headspace, we want to continue with him. He has come along nicely after IPL and has worked hard on his fitness and game. We were very happy to see him flourish: Team India Captain Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/s0AYqDK5Gc — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

"He has come along very nicely. He wasn't part of white ball formats, but he kept working hard on his fitness, on his games. We have backed him quite a lot and for good reason - something you saw in Australia. He will continue to be backed. With his hard work he can be a very very consistent match winner and someone the opposition will be wary of in the future," the Indian skipper added.

Kohli also spoke on the equation between him and Ajinkya Rahane, who captained India to the series win in Kohli’s absence. Fans had called for Rahane to take over Test captaincy from Kohli after the former impressed one and all with his leadership in Australia. "Things are very different from outside compared to what happens inside the dressing room. Not just between me and him (Rahane) but the whole team, camaraderie is based on trust,” said Kohli.

“It was amazing to see how he led the team to win in Australia. It's the mutual respect, bonding, on and off the field. The partnership will remain the same as ever."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).