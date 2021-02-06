India will search for early wickets when play begins on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG first Test in Chennai. The visitors ended the opening day on 263/3 after a century from captain Joe Root and a fine 87 from Dominic Sibley. Root and Sibley shared a 200-run stand for the third wicket to resurrect England’s innings after they had been reduced to 63/2 at one stage following two quick wickets. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the India vs England 1st Test day 2 should scroll down for relevant information. Virat Kohli Wins Internet With Sportsmanship Gesture Towards Joe Root, India Skipper Helps England Batsman Stretch After Cramps (Watch Video).

Joe Root was the star on day 1 of the first Test with the England captain hitting his 20th Test hundred after initially coming to bat at 63/2 following the loss of two wickets in succession. This was also Root’s third consecutive Test hundred making him the only cricketer to score a Test century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test match. He has now become one of only nine cricketers, and third Englishman, to score a century in his 100th Test. Here let us take a look at the live telecast and live streaming online details for the second day. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Picture From Chennai Test Turns Into Meme Fest, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions on Viral Photo.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England first Test match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Day 2 of the Test will be played on February 6 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG first Test match on Star Sports channels. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the day 2 of the Test match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 2 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

