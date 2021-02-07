India will look for early wickets on day 3 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test when the play resumes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 07, 2021 (Sunday). The visitors have dominated the match until now as they ended the day on 555/8 with skipper Joe Root scoring a double hundred. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs England 1st Test live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Jasprit Bumrah Nails Toe-Crushing Yorker Against Ben Stokes During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021, England Batsman Somehow Negotiates.

Joe Root, playing his 100th Test, once again exerted his dominance on the game as he along with Ben Stokes put England on the front foot with a 100+ partnership in quick time. However, India managed to get back into the game in the final few hours of the day as Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up a brace each, putting a stop on the visitor’s momentum. The England skipper with his double ton matches Virat Kohli’s record of 10 150+ scores in the longest format. Joe Root’s Record-Breaking Double Ton Hailed, Indian Bowlers Trolled by Netizens As England Continue to Dominate in the First Test in Chennai.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England first Test match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Day 3 of the Test will be played on February7 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG first Test match on Star Sports channels. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the day 3 of the Test match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 3 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

