It was another frustrating day for Indian bowlers at the office as England batsmen continued to dominate in the first Test. Playing his 100th Test, England skipper Joe Root brought up his fifth double ton as the Three Lions went past the 550-run mark. At stumps on the second day, the visitors were 555/8 with Dom Bess (28) and Jack Leach (6) being the two batsmen at the crease. England firmly have the command at the moment, and they’ll like to add some more runs before losing their remaining two wickets. On the other hand, Indian batsmen have to defy many odds to bring their side back in the contest. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2.

Earlier in the game, Joe Root opted to bat first after winning the toss in Chennai. Stakes are incredibly high for England in this game as they need to win at least three of the four Tests to make a place in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The task is daunting, given India’s dominance in home Tests. Moreover, England got off to a mediocre start with opener Rory Burns, and Dan Lawrence dismissed cheaply. However, Root took matters on his own hands and scored yet another double ton.

Apart from him, opener Dominic Sibley (87) and Ben Stokes (82) played significant knocks, keeping England on the driver’s seat. Netizens were highly impressed by the visitors as they heaped praises on Joe Root and others. On the other hand, they also trolled Team India for their average performance. While the bowlers failed to build pressure, the fielders dropped some crucial catches. As Day 2 of the Chennai Test comes to an end, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted. Jasprit Bumrah Nails Toe-Crushing Yorker Against Ben Stokes.

History!!

First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT 👏 Sensational innings from the England skipper!#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/IiSpElgvrH — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2021

Praises From Kevin Pietersen!!

Sir Joe Root! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 6, 2021

Well Played Root!!

Purple Patch!!

Three hundreds in three consecutive Tests for Joe Root, in 2021: 💥 228 v Sri Lanka 💥 186 v Sri Lanka 💥 100* v India (today) pic.twitter.com/pVEy0s8qSD — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma's Drop Catches!!

Rohit Sharma drops a sitter and the pre-recorded crowd gasps in horror. Well done audio crew. — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 6, 2021

Hilarious!!

#INDvsENG Kohli and his Bowlers on the way to Pitch curator Home After Match 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u1hppuUtQv — Civil_engyneer07 (@SamCurranFC07) February 6, 2021

Memes Everywhere!!

Pant trying to motivate the bowlers at the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/0ESoSEU7et — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 6, 2021

Ben Stokes In Action!!

#INDvsENG Test exist* Ben Stokes to Indian bowlers rn: pic.twitter.com/kDITbbSIf7 — Yug Punjabi 🥰 (@yug_punjabi) February 6, 2021

HAHAHAHA

After a wonderful inning in #INDvsENG test match. Congratulations root for glorious 200 runs Root to indian bowlers - pic.twitter.com/UrLc1dyUUf — छोटा_डोरेमॉन👛 (@fire_wizzard17) February 6, 2021

Day 3 would be crucial in the contest of the result of the game. England bowlers need to take wickets early in the innings to keep the pressure on the home team. However, the track is still quite suitable for batting, and Virat Kohli and Co would be raring to take the field with their willows in hand. Hence, fans must brace themselves as another exciting day of cricket takes a countdown.

