India and England are taking on each other in the first Test match which is currently underway at theMA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of day five of the first Test match between India and England. But, before that, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both- visitors and the hosts. So, as the England batsmen were batting, most of the Indian bowlers struggled hard to get wickets. Only Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who scalped six wickets. David Llyod Accuses Virat Kohli of Attempting to Influence Umpires, Says ‘He Was Appealing Manically on the Fourth Day’.

The visitors got bundled out on the score of 178 runs. Joe Root scored the highest runs as he scored 40 runs from 32 balls. With this, India was handed over the lead of 420 runs. India already lost the first wicket in form of Rohit Sharma who made way to the pavilion on the score of 12 runs. Post this, he was trolled mercilessly by netizens as a few of them thought that Mayank Agarwal deserves to be in the team in place of Sharma. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details for the day five below:

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England first Test match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Day 5 of the Test will be played on February 09, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG first Test match on Star Sports channels. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the day 5 of the Test match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 1st Test Match 2021 Day 5 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 1st Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 5 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

