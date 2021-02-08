David Llyod has accused Virat Kohli of attempting to influence the umpires on day four of the first Test match between India and England. The first Test match is currently underway in Chennai. After the day four of the match, former England batsman has said that the Indian cricket captain was getting into excessive appealing and it looked as if he was trying to influence the umpires. “He was appealing manically on the fourth day and called for two shocking reviews in the middle session. The commentators said he was trying to lift his team. I reckon he was trying to influence the umpires,” he wrote for a newspaper. Rohit Sharma Trolled Brutally Once Again After His Early Dismissal During IND vs ENG Day 4, 1st Test 2021.

Meanwhile, India will be facing an uphill task of chasing 420 runs. The hosts have already lost one wicket in form of Rohit Sharma who was trolled heavily for getting out on the score of 12, He slammed one four and one six during the course of his inning. He made way to the pavilion after Jack Leach bowled as it ripped the off stumps. The Indian opener made way to the pavilion quietly and this did not go down well with the netizens and they trolled the Indian opener.

As of now, we have Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently batting for the Indian side. Shubman Gill is batting on the score of 15 and Pujara is on 12. Day five will turn out to be interesting for the Indian team.

