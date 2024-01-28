India vs England Live Score Updates: It was a trial by fire for England against spin and Ollie Pope surely did come out on top with flying colours. Having failed in the first innings, the right-hander showed why he was such an important part of this England Test team which was a classy century, one that was characterised by composure as well as featured some cheeky shots, most common of them being the reverse sweep. Due to Pope's brilliant effort, England at 316/6, managed to not just overturn India's deficit but also take a sizeable 126-run lead. And with wickets in hand, England could well look at something beyond 200 on a slow track, chasing which would be far from an easy task. Comedy of Errors By Ravi Ashwin and Rajat Patidar Costs India Boundary During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 3.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin managed to take two wickets and so did Jasprit Bumrah. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel got one apiece. India were left frustrated by a 112-run partnership between Pope and Ben Foakes and it took England from a place where they played catch up to one from where they can mount a comeback and have a shot at winning this contest as well. The Indian fielders too were made to toil hard and the hosts would want to see the back of Pope as soon as possible, on Day 4. Jasprit Bumrah Sends Stumps Flying As He Dismisses Ben Duckett With a Beauty in IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India would hope to attack more with spin early on the fourth day as one wicket can likely bring about a couple, and so on. England on the other hand, would need Pope to stand strong and continue at least till lunch, which then would undoubtedly have them in a very strong position. A lot would also depend on how long England's tail wags with the likes of Tom Hartley, Mark Wood and Jack Leach as the remaining batters.

