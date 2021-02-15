After having a great day on the field with the ball, Virat Kohli and men have entered the pitch to bat for the second innings. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details for day three of the match. But before that let’s have a look at how the day two panned out for both sides. So on day one of the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India had made 329 runs om the board with Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant knock of 161 runs. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Joe Root After Debutant Axar Patel Dismisses him for 6 During IND VS ENG 2nd Test 2021 (Read Tweet).

He was lauded by the netizens for the kind of knock he played. Ajinkya Rahane had made 69 runs. Talking about day 2. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five wickets and rattled the opponents. Joe Root and men got bundled out on the score of 134 runs. Only Ben Foakes turned out to the highest contributor for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on the score of 42 runs. Ashwin bowled at an economy of 1.80 with four maidens. He bowled for 23.5 overs and only conceded 43 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England second Test match is currently underway and day three will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 15 (Monday). Day 3 of the Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England second Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 2nd Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

